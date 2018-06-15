Volunteers from the Friends in Need Food Bank at a past fundraiser. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge Food Bank partners with Save-On-Foods “Share It Forward” campaign

Save-On-Foods in Maple Ridge will donate 25 per cent of Western Family sales to the local food bank

Grocery shoppers purchasing Western Family products at Save-On-Foods from June 15-17 will be helping out Maple Ridge’s Friends in Need Food Bank.

Save-On-Foods and Western Family announced the three-day campaign called Share It Forward that will give 25 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products to community food banks.

Mary Robson, executive director at Friends in Need Food Bank, said donations received from Save-On-Foods go towards the milk and egg program, which supports the school meal snack program and registered clients.

Robson said the school meal snack program costs about $30,000 a year.

“We provide dairy products, milk, eggs, cheese, yogurts and other groceries purchased from Save-On-Foods.”

Volunteers will be at Save-On-Food locations to assist with the events throughout the weekend.

The Save-On-Foods located in the Valley Fair mall at 22703 Lougheed Highway will be hosting a BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, June 16, with all proceeds going towards the food bank.

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

