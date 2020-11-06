Maple Ridge kids pay tribute to veterans with painted rocks

The 1st LaityView Beaver Scouts painted poppies on rocks and then places those rocks at the Maple Ridge cenotaph in Memorial Peace Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Special to The News)

Almost every member of the 1st LaityView Beaver Scouts gathered at the Maple Ridge bandstand Thursday night for a painting party, of sorts.

The youngsters, all between the ages of five and seven, held a special troop meeting in Memorial Peace Park.

There were about 18 of the kids who came together – in their three different cohorts – to pay tribute to the local veterans.

In past, the beavers have been part of the Maple Ridge Remembrance Day ceremonies, said leader Michael Rafter. But, of course, with COVID there will not be a public event on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Consequently, the kids came together at the bandstand a few days ahead of Nov. 11, to learn a little bit about why there is a Remembrance Day and why it is important to remember, Rafter said.

They also took time to paint poppies on rocks that the youngsters would then lay at the foot of the nearby cenotaph.

“It went great,” said Rafter, who was impressed at how well all the children – some who had been involved in previous ceremonies – grasp the purpose of the unusual tribute.

Now, he said, he only hopes the rocks can remain in place until Remembrance Day.

