Maple Ridge Leisure Centre to close for four days for filming

Closure of second floor to take place from Sept. 22-25

The second floor of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre will be closed for the next four days due to a film production.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 22 until Saturday, Sept. 25, amenities on the second floor including the fitness centre, indoor sport courts, second floor multi-use rooms, gym, and second floor change rooms will will be closed to the public.

Closures will take place Sept. 22 from 1-10 p.m. with the only exception being Drop-In Youth Basketball taking place in the gym from 3-4 p.m.; all day Sept. 23 and Sept. 24; and from 7-1 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Amenities like the pool, multi-use rooms, and customer experience desk on the first floor will be unaffected by the closure.

Leisure centre customers who are registered for activities affected by the closures will be contacted directly by phone or email.

Term membership holders can have their memberships extended to make up for the closure dates. They are being asked to stop by the front counter the next time they visit the facility.

For more information, contact registration@mapleridge.ca or call 604-467-7422.

