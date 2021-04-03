Maple Ridge Library offers tax filing service

Volunteers will do tax returns for selected Maple Ridge Library patrons. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Not only will the Maple Ridge Library provide you books, they will also do your books.

The Maple Ridge library offers a drop-off tax filing service. Those who have a simple, low-income tax situation can go to the library and pick up one of their packages.

Fill out all of your information, enclose the necessary documents, and drop it back off. One of the library volunteers, maybe even Lauren, pictured here, will complete the paperwork.

This service will be offered through the end of April, as an easy way for people to get their taxes done on time.

For more information about library programs, see www.fvrl.bc.ca