Maple Ridge library will host free lecture about climate change solutions

Author and journalist Gwynne Dyer to speak during Climate Action Week

Canadian celebrity journalist and author Gwynne Dyer will be speaking about global warming at the Maple Ridge Public Library on Sept. 22.

How will our climate change in this century, and what can we do about it? This free lecture, titled Planetary Maintenance Engineers, will present his thoughts after years of research interviewing climate scientists. Dyer will explore the concept of “geoengineering,” or cooling the planet through artificial means.

“We cannot make a clean getaway, even if we manage to cut our greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050,” Dyer asserts. “The century of high emissions doesn’t just go away.”

He concludes mankind may have to consider a strategy of geoengineering – an idea that “scares even climate scientists half to death.” He has interviewed more than 50 climate scientists, who he styles as “our reluctant guides in this crisis.”

“Most of them are terrified of that responsibility, and some are in despair, but this is what I have learned from them. We are in deep trouble, but we are not doomed,” Dyer said.

Planetary Maintenance Engineers will be presented by Fraser Valley Regional Library as part of the first Climate Action Week. Running from Sept. 23 to 29, this event is an initiative of the B.C. Library Association (BCLA) in partnership with eight member public and academic libraries. Its purpose is to coordinate action on the climate change-related challenges and emergencies facing our communities. Participating libraries will host climate-related programs, displays and activities.

“With the recent fires and floods affecting the Fraser Valley, it’s more urgent than ever to understand the impact of climate change on our communities,” said Scott Hargrove, FVRL’s CEO. “We believe public libraries have a vital role to play in providing information and resources related to the climate crisis. Gwynne Dyer offers a rare insight into the most critical world issues, and we look forward to having him guide us in this conversation.”

Dyer is a London-based independent Canadian journalist, syndicated columnist and military historian. He is a storyteller and independent voice on a range of global issues. In 2010 he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada. Learn more at gwynnedyer.com.

Planetary Maintenance Engineers will take place at 6 p.m. at the library at 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd. This is a free event, but registration is appreciated. For details and registration, please visit fvrl-gwynne-dyer.eventbrite.ca/.

