Maple Ridge Lions will barbecue for cleanup at downtown park

Volunteers removed invasive species during and earlier cleanup at Reg Franklin Park. (ARMS/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Lions Club are bringing their barbecue to Reg Franlin Park this Wednesday, Nov. 9, to support the Maple Ridge Adopt-a-Block program during a public cleanup event.

Everyone who participates will be served a hot dog and a cup of hot chocolate in the park, which is located in downtown Maple Ridge at 22522 123 Avenue, next to Eric Langton Elementary.

This will be the last event in Reg Franklin Park for 2022, as the Alouette River Management Society wraps up the first year of the Morse Creek Restoration Project. This year’s project was made possible by the financial support of the Stewart Family Foundation and the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

“We are very thankful for the generosity of the Maple Ridge Lions Club for volunteering their time and equipment to make this event possible,” said Sophie Sparrow, ARMS communications and engagement coordinator. “What a fantastic way to wrap up and celebrate the year of hard work with a hot dog and cup of hot chocolate in the park.”

The event will run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. All equipment will be supplied, and all ages are welcome.

Registration is recommended for this event, email sophie@alouetteriver.org

