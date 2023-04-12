Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

Maple Ridge man to finish 1,800 km walk for friend battling cancer

Andy van de Wetering walked the equivalent distance of Calgary and back

On Saturday a Maple Ridge man will be finishing up a walk, the equivalent in distance to Calgary and back, in support of a friend battling brain cancer.

Andy van de Wetering decided he was going to walk more than 1,800 kilometres around the Pitt Polder Ecological Reserve in Pitt Meadows – planning to walk five kilometres a day.

The 78-year-old started the walk on May 15, 2021. At the time, he estimated it would take him about a year. He expects to be finishing up this Saturday, April 15.

Rain or shine, van de Wetering has been walking every day.

His friend Shari Franklin is hoping to walk the last leg with him.

“This man is a great inspiration,” explained Franklin, noting that van de Wetering brings a smile to so many people and brightens their day.

When van de Wetering heard his friend’s diagnosis more than two years ago, he felt helpless. He told The News that Ralda Van Koughnette, a good friend for more than 40 years, was very helpful to him when he was undergoing his own cancer battle. And not being able to visit her because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t know what to do.

It was then he decided to honour her with the walk.

