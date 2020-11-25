Maple Ridge – Mission MLA hands out masks

MLA Bob D’Eith handed out reusable masks to a number of organizations in Maple Ridge

Newly sworn in Maple Ridge – Mission MLA Bob D’Eith has been doing his part to ensure the most vulnerable segments of his riding have some degree of protection.

He recently gave away over 2,000 re-usable face-masks to charitable organizations like Maple Ridge/ Pitt Meadows Community Services, and the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

The masks have the provincial flag on them, so wearers can show off their pride in B.C.

D’Eith challenged the constituents in the riding to pull together and take care of each other.

“A reusable mask is a small thing that can make a big difference, especially for members of our community who may not be able to afford one,” he said.

“I wanted to support the important work that local organizations are doing to keep people safe, and make it a little easier for people in Maple Ridge and Mission to protect themselves and those around them.”



