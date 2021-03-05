Maple Ridge officer shaving head for BC Cancer Society

Cpl. Victoria Boechler is shaving her head to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. (Facebook/Ridge Meadows RCMP)

A member of the Ridge Meadows RCMP is shaving her head to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Cpl. Victoria Boechler, who has been a police officer for 17 years, is shaving her head to support her cousin, Victoria, who was recently diagnosed with cancer in November last year.

Her cousin is currently undergoing treatment and will have to shave her head in March. Boechler will be doing the same.

“My cousin was there for me in 2019 when I had a traumatic accident, that to this day that I am still recovering from,” said Boechler in an online post.

“I wanted to be there in any way I could to support her though a tough diagnosis,” she added.

RELATED: Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

The cousins have numerous coincidental similarities: they are the same age; they share a first and middle name; Victoria’s daughter has the same name as Boechler’s niece and they were born on the same day, a couple years apart; Victoria’s brother is an RCMP member that Boechler worked with for years before they knew they were related; and they all wound up living on the same street.

“Her diagnosis could have just as easily been my diagnosis,” added Boechler.

Boechler’s goal is $3,000, but she would really like to hit $5,000. So far she has raised 99 per cent of her $3,000 goal.

RELATED: Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

She will be shaving her head with Victoria and another cousin on March 13, which will be recorded and shared on social media.

“I hope I don’t cry,” said the veteran police officer jokingly online.

“As I have been doing this fundraiser I have been told about several people who are on a cancer journey and it breaks my heart the treatments, and fear and courage they have to go through,” she added.

“I can’t help but wonder WHY!”

To donate go to donate.bccancerfoundation.com.