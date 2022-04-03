Maple Ridge parks and rec department hosts job fair

As COVID-19 restrictions relax, city hall is bringing staffing back to full muster.

Maple Ridge city hall is hosting a parks and rec recruitment fair on Thursday for positions in children’s recreation programs.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture department will hold a fair on April 7 from 1-6 p.m. at the Greg Moore Youth Centre, which is in the same building as the Leisure Centre.

The department is advertising for “awesome individuals that are passionate about both recreation and being a role model for children.”

There will be on-site interviews, and those interested in applying are asked to come with a written resume, and prepared to be interviewed.

Among the jobs posted on the city website are children’s worker, children’s program leader, aquatic leader, slide attendants and recreation host attendants.

For more information, or to apply in advance, see mapleridge.ca

