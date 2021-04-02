Maple Ridge pilot project making downtown streets safer is a success say police

Police are happy with the results of Project C.O.R.E so far. (The News files)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have issued 64 violation tickets since a pilot project began to make the downtown core safer.

An update was released on Wednesday for Project C.O.R.E., that police say has exceeded expectations.

The goal of the program, say police, is to use intelligence gathered information and share it with the City of Maple Ridge’s Community Social Safety Initiative to increase connections with community partner resources and enhance safety in the downtown Maple Ridge area.

The report stated that since February, the Ridge Meadows RCMP have made 118 visits to local businesses to check in and share information.

They have investigated 71 offences, including under the Criminal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act, although how many is not clear.

They have made six referrals to local social services and have had 212 interactions with community residents and pedestrians.

Violation tickets were issued for various offences and 69 patrols were conducted by foot and bicycle.

“These early results are very encouraging and we look forward to continue working together to deliver on the objectives of Council’s Community Social Safety Initiative,” said City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

Project C.O.R.E. will continue through the month of April.