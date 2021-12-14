Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper registration deadline looms

Tina Kirkpatrick, director of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, organizes Christmas toys . (The News files)

The final day of registration for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

So far there have been 207 families who have registered for help – including 444 children, said Tina Kirkpatrick, director of the local society that helps struggling families and individuals with Christmas dinner and presents every year.

“There were large families,” said Kirkpatrick.

Last year there were 280 families who registered with the society along with 629 children.

Kirkpatrick said the decline in registration is odd because there were a lot of families with one child, but a large number of families with four or five children, and even two families with seven children.

However, there were a number of repeat families, said Kirkpatrick. And a lot of the families they helped this year were on assistance.

Kirkpatrick is expecting some last minute registrations.

Anyone needing help should register at mrpmchristmashamper.org/.

For more information call 604-463-6922.

