Members of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team were stationed all throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of the Firefighters for Families fundraising campaign. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Members of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team were stationed all throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of the Firefighters for Families fundraising campaign. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows firefighters raise thousands for those in need

Firefighters for Families campaign raised almost $50,000

Firefighters across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows raised thousands in cash for those in need across both communities.

Maple Ridge firefighters raised a record amount of money at the annual Firefighters For Families boot drive.

Firefighters raised roughly $17,750 in cash donations during the fundraising event on Saturday, Dec. 10, that saw 55 members of the department at six locations across town for about five hours, including members of the youth academy, paid-on-call, and career members of the department.

Then the Maple Ridge Fire Fighters Charitable Society decided to not only match the donation to bring the total to $35,500 – but the society went even farther, topping it up to make it $40,000.

“It is our largest boot drive donation to date! We presented the cheque during the Holiday train this past Saturday,” said assistant fire chief Nick Virs.

Panago Pizza donated pizza to feed the volunteers in Maple Ridge during lunch.

RELATED: Firefighters for Families campaign sees good turnout, according to Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue

ALSO: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows firefighters to have boots out for charity

“They have been a huge supporter of our charitable society events, and we appreciate their support,” added Virs.

In addition to the cash, which will be split between the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society and the Friends In Need Food Bank, they collected 596 pounds of non-perishable food for the food bank as well.

Meanwhile, Pitt Meadows firefighters raised $9,190.75 and collected 358 pounds of non-perishable food donations.

“It went really well,” said fire chief Mike Larsson about the event, adding that this was the first year they teamed up with the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Cram the Cruiser campaign – with one cruiser in front of Save-On-Foods and the other in front of Superstore – where people could donate new toys to fill each of the vehicles.

“It’s something we would like to continue in the future,” Larsson said.

More than 40 people volunteered their time for the Pitt Meadows event, including firefighters with the Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue Members Association, IAFF Local 4810, about a half dozen honourary members – those who have since retired – and members of the Pitt Meadows Lions Club.

In total, both the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows fire departments together also collected about 150 new toys for the Christmas hamper society.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge mechanical contracting business donates $25,000 to food bank

Just Posted

Members of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team were stationed all throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of the Firefighters for Families fundraising campaign. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows firefighters raise thousands for those in need

Ann Fantin a volunteer with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society organized items for Rudolph’s Recycle Gift Shoppe this year. (Special to The News)
Ukrainian family of 10 thankful for help from Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

She may work across the river in Port Kells, but Melanie Verbeke loves living in and exploring the outdoors and all it has to offer in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, especially all its trails and dikes. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where mountains and meadows meet

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event at the beginning of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge tree chipping event offers old trees new life

Pop-up banner image