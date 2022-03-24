Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows government liquor stores raise thousands for Ukraine

Two local government liquor and cannabis stores have raised thousands in support of Ukraine.

As of March 20, a B.C. Liquor store in Maple Ridge and one in Pitt Meadows raised $7,966 in support of the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

This total will be combined with other government liquor stores across the province that raised a combined total of $538,074.

“It is clear from the remarkable response to this campaign that what is happening in Ukraine has touched people all across the province,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance.

“Seeing BC Liquor and BC Cannabis store employees’ support for this campaign and the customers’ compassion and generosity really shows how willing people in B.C. are to step up and support their local and international communities when it is needed most,” the minister added.

Money will be going towards the Red Cross’ support programs including emergency preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

The Red Cross will also use the money to support populations displaced by the conflict.

The fundraising campaign was officially launched on Feb. 28.

Over the past two years the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) has mobilized several emergency response campaigns in its retail stores to support people in need – both at home and abroad – and has raised nearly $2.5 million for the Canadian Red Cross during that time.

“As an organization, I am very proud that our customers and employees continue to demonstrate such incredible commitment and generosity when it comes to supporting those most in need,” said Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO of the LDB.

READ MORE: ‘It’s my time to do what I can’: B.C. man headed to Ukraine to assist at hospital

ALSO: Maple Ridge man flies Ukraine flag in support of its people

“Whether it be at home or abroad, our customers have shown unwavering support for those most impacted by devastating crises such as the war in Ukraine. Their donations will provide invaluable assistance to the Canadian Red Cross as it responds to this crisis.”

The B.C. government is also contributing $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support the people of Ukraine.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal effort directly can call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-418-1111 or go to redcross.ca.

The LDB contributes more than $1.1 billion annually to the Province of British Columbia, money that helps provide financial support for vital public services, including health care and education.

maple ridgePitt Meadows