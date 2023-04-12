Bubba is waiting to be adopted at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge pizzeria fundraiser to help animals in need

Panago Pizza will be donating $1 from every pizza to the local SPCA

The Maple Ridge BC SPCA animal shelter will be getting a boost from a local business.

From April 21-23, Panago Pizza in Maple Ridge will be donating $1 from every pizza sold to the branch to go towards helping sick, neglected, abused, and homeless animals.

Bubba, a black and white, domestic, long-haired, male cat, is currently available for adoption at the Maple Ridge branch. He is around 5-years-old and described as shy at first but once he comes out of his shell enjoys head pats and chin scratches.

In care at the local shelter are a number of finches and budgies waiting for adoption, eight dogs including one two-month-old lab, German shepherd mix, one other male domestic short-haired cat about a year old, and two Guinea pigs.

Donations to the animal shelter will come from every small, medium, large, or extra-large pizza that is purchased.

Orders can be made online at panago.com or by calling 604-310-0001.

For more information about animal adoption go to adopt.spca.bc.ca.

