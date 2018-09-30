WOW founder Christine Awram dedicated her last collaborative WOW book to Maple Ridge radio personality Tammy Moyer. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge radio host who lost her life to cancer to be honoured at Woman of Worth Awards

Tammy Moyer lost her life to pancreatic cancer in 2016

A local radio host who lost her battle with cancer in 2016 is being honoured in the upcoming Woman of Worth Awards.

The awards have been renamed the Tammy Moyer Woman of Worth Awards, paying tribute to the single mother from Maple Ridge and morning anchor on News1130, who enjoyed the role of Master of Ceremonies at Woman of Worth events for years.

“Her sudden loss to pancreatic cancer in 2016 was a tragic blow to all who knew her, especially her 7-year-old son as she was a single mom,” read the posting on the Woman of Worth website.

“The Awards now allow Tammy’s name to live on in a way that was meaningful to her, and also provides ongoing financial support to the Trust that was established for her son to secure his future,” it read.

“She MC’d our WOW events for years, was a dear friend, she loved the awards … and me,” said WOW founder Christine Awram.

“After she passed I changed the name to honour her memory in a way that was meaningful to her. She was such a champion of the empowerment of women, and that’s what WOW has stood for, for 15 years,” she continued.

Awram dedicated her last collaborative WOW book to Moyer.

In the dedication at the beginning of the book Awram writes, “I will miss you and love you forever Tammy Bear,” thanking her for making the world, ” a better and brighter place.”

All of the royalties from the book will go towards the Woman of Worth Foundation that supports the education, emancipation, equality and empowerment of girls by rescuing them from slavery and educating them and their families for sustainable change.

Nomination deadline for the Woman of Worth Awards is midnight on Sept. 30.

There are six categories: Leader of the Year; Business Mom of the Year; Business and Prosperity; Health and Wellness; Spirit Success and Soul; and Sustainable Living.

The awards gala is Oct. 27 at the Sheraton Guildford Tynehead Ballroom.

For more information go to awomanofworth.com.

