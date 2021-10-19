Maple Ridge resident wins $70,000 in Lotto 6/49

Patricia Hebert is planning home renovations with her win. (BCLC/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge resident is $70,000 richer after a trip to the store for baking ingredients landed her a winning ticket in Lotto 6/49.

Patricia Hebert decided to purchase a ticket in the Aug. 21, 2021 draw when she stopped at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Mission to buy eggs and butter.

When she checked her ticket after the draw she learned she had won $70,010.80.

“I put it in the machine and it didn’t look right so I put it in a second time and then a third,” she recalled.

“I still didn’t believe it so I gave it to the clerk to check it,” added Hebert, who is still in shock from the win.

Hebert is planning to put her prize money towards finishing some home renovations.

“It will be nice to have the painting and floors completed.”

