Maple Ridge restaurant raising money for children with special needs

A Maple Ridge restaurant will be raising money to help children with special needs.

White Spots across the province, including the location in Maple Ridge, will be donating $2 from every burger, including Hamburger Pirate Paks, sold either dine-in or takeout to Variety-The Children’s Charity of B.C..

The fundraiser also includes R+D Kitchen in Burnaby.

“Over the 57 years we’ve been fundraising for Variety, White Spot has raised almost $2 million for children with special needs across B.C.,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart.

“This fundraiser gives our guests the opportunity to enjoy a great tasting burger while making a difference,” he said.

In addition to funds raised from the sale of menu items, thousands of White Spot employees have also volunteered their time during the telethon over the years. “Giving back to the community was a core value for our founder, Nat Bailey, and we’re proud to carry the tradition forward,” added Erhart.

The maximum total donation will be $100,000.

Variety – the Children’s Charity was founded in 1966.

The charity provides direct help to children and youth by funding supports that range from: adaptive, medical and mobility equipment; specialized therapies; educational support; mental wellness counselling; and private autism and psycho educational assessments.

“We are deeply grateful for White Spot’s partnership since the beginning, helping to ensure that more kids with complex health care needs have the chance to reach their hopes and dreams,” said Andrea Tang, CEO of Variety.

“We believe that every child has the right to live in an inclusive world. The critical support of our donors and partners like White Spot help to transform children’s lives enabling independence, mobility, and social inclusion.”

The 57th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon takes place February 26 — the first day of the White Spot Variety fundraiser.

The fundraiser runs until Sunday, March 5 and does not include delivery, Triple O’s, BC Ferries or any other promotional offer.

