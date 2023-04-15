Maple Ridge school wins district reading competition

A Grade 5 reading team at Meadowridge School won big in a district wide competition.

The Reading Link Team – made up of Diya G., Wesley H., Zoey M., Angelia Q., and Maya S. – beat out 15 other schools from across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to finish first in the competition.

Their team name is Tim Bit Catz Return.

Reading Link Challenge is put on by the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

Interested students formed their teams of six in the fall and registered with the library. Libraries in each community order book sets based on the number of registered teams with each school registering at least two teams in competition.

Then the library announces the book titles on November 1 and afte receiving the books, the teams must read as many as they can and work to remember as much detail in each book that they can.

This year the books included: Caterpillar Summer by Gillian McDunn; Dragons In A Bag by Zetta Elliott; Jada Sly, Artist and Spy by Sherri Winston; Rez Dogs by Joseph Bruchac; Song for a Whale by Lynne Kelly; and The Wild Robot by Peter Brown.

Each team participates in various challenges. The first one is the School Challenge when they take on other teams from their school. The winning team moves on to the Library Challenge, taking on other schools. For those in larger library systems the winners must compete against other local library winners to determine an overall winner.

The Grand Challenge, taking place Thursday, April 27, will include teams from Coquitlam, Fraser Valley Regional Library, New Westminster Library, North Vancouver City Library, and Surrey Libraries.

