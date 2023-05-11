Maple Ridge spray parks are open early as a heat wave starts to build. (The News files)

Maple Ridge spray parks are open early as a heat wave starts to build. (The News files)

Maple Ridge spray parks open as heat wave rolls in

Temperatures forecast to hit the 30s this weekend

With the arrival of warm, sunny weather on Wednesday, and scorching temperatures in the forecast for the weekend, the City of Maple Ridge announced that all spray parks are now open.

“We have the perfect activity for you to stay cool,” invited the city.

“You’ve answered my prayers,” responded Paige Desjarlais on social media.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecast to spike to 24C on Thursday, 29C Friday, 32C Saturday, 33C on Sunday and 34C on Monday.

READ ALSO:Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

There are spray parks at Maple Ridge Park (23200 132 Ave.) and Albion Sports Complex (23778 104th Ave.). They will be activated at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

As well, there are smaller water features around the community at:

• Country Lane Estates North (24299 102A Ave.)

• Country Lake Estates South (24399 101A Ave.)

• Cedar Park (23735 132 Ave.)

• Deer Fern Park (13393 236 St.)

• Blaney Hamlet Park (13712 230A St.)

• Firefighters Park (11240 238 St.)

The spray park season runs until Sept. 13.

READ ALSO: Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family Parksmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge Secondary walks for Red Dress Day
Next story
SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

Just Posted

This osprey watches over its babies (that could be heard but not seen) in a nest atop a piling near the entrance to Pitt Lake. Born and raised in Haney, the photographer, Valerie Miller, holds fond memories of visiting Pitt Lake with her grandpa decades ago to look for these and other birds. “They have returned woot woot,” celebrated Miller upon her recent discovery. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

HUB Cycling took Mayor Dan Ruimy and Councillors Jenny Tan and Sunny Schiller for a bike tour. (HUB Cycling/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayor and councillors ride with HUB on cycle tour

Maple Ridge spray parks are open early as a heat wave starts to build. (The News files)
Maple Ridge spray parks open as heat wave rolls in

Coun. Ahmed Yousef said there is support in the community, including the business community, for a prohibition against drug use in parks and gathering places. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council shoots down ban on shooting up in parks

Pop-up banner image