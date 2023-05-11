Maple Ridge spray parks open as heat wave rolls in

Temperatures forecast to hit the 30s this weekend

Maple Ridge spray parks are open early as a heat wave starts to build. (The News files)

With the arrival of warm, sunny weather on Wednesday, and scorching temperatures in the forecast for the weekend, the City of Maple Ridge announced that all spray parks are now open.

“We have the perfect activity for you to stay cool,” invited the city.

“You’ve answered my prayers,” responded Paige Desjarlais on social media.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecast to spike to 24C on Thursday, 29C Friday, 32C Saturday, 33C on Sunday and 34C on Monday.

READ ALSO:Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

There are spray parks at Maple Ridge Park (23200 132 Ave.) and Albion Sports Complex (23778 104th Ave.). They will be activated at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

As well, there are smaller water features around the community at:

• Country Lane Estates North (24299 102A Ave.)

• Country Lake Estates South (24399 101A Ave.)

• Cedar Park (23735 132 Ave.)

• Deer Fern Park (13393 236 St.)

• Blaney Hamlet Park (13712 230A St.)

• Firefighters Park (11240 238 St.)

The spray park season runs until Sept. 13.