Maple Ridge students give thanks with a Garden of Gratitude

Students at Albion elementary created a Garden of Gratitude art installation to be enjoyed by the community over the summer. (Special to The News)

Students of a Maple Ridge elementary school were so thankful to the community for the past school year, they created an art installation along the front of the school to show their gratitude.

The Garden of Gratitude is a series of 19 paintings, each one expressing thanks to different sectors of the community including first responders, teachers, and parents.

The entire school took part in the project, with each class taking on one of the art pieces.

“To create a happiness in the community to wrap up the year,” explained Charles Carr, president of Albion elementary’s PAC.

Students started planning for their projects after May 13 when principal Tanya Dailey announced it as a project to the PAC executive. They worked on the pieces in their free time.

The installation was unveiled on June 15, after the first six pieces were hung on the fence surrounding the basketball courts at the front of the school. The remaining 13 were put up in the days leading up to the Grade 7 celebration, the week before the end of school.

Carr said the project will be on display for the entire summer.

“I think what the main theme behind it is, in kind of an abnormal year, the one thing that can really be missing at times is gratitude for what has been done and for what everyone has gone through and persevered through,” said Carr.

He believes simply having a full school year has benefited the mental health of two of his own children, who are in elementary school.

It is a reminder, he said, to everyone to be thankful for all the good that has come, even during a pandemic.

“The students and teachers just wanted to put out a nice art piece for people to enjoy over the summer and really to thank everyone,” he added.

“It was really just a way for the students to thank the teachers and the teachers to thank the community.”

The art display can be viewed at 10031 240th St. in Maple Ridge.