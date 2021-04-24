Maple Ridge students to be featured on Toronto podcast

Sunday’s live stream will be on youth mental health

A recent meeting of UPlan on the topic of mental health. (The News files)

A Toronto podcast on mental health is featuring two students from Maple Ridge.

Kevin Frankish is the producer of The Happy Molecule, a podcast and live stream about mental health in Ontario’s capital.

Anna Huber, who attends Thomas Haney Secondary, and Ella Podulsky, who is studying at Maple Ridge Secondary, both in Grade 11, recently spearheaded a conversation on mental illness – on the challenges facing young people during the pandemic.

Both are members of UPlan, a 20-person group who create various initiatives and events their fellow young people can get involved in, as well as advocate, and draw attention to helpful existing resources.

Frankish will be featuring the two students on a live stream on Sunday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET and on his podcast which will upload on Tuesday, April 27.

