Maple Ridge teacher’s cybersecurity team wins place in Canadian finals

A Maple Ridge teacher’s cybersecurity team will be putting their skills to the test during a cross-Canada competition on Monday to earn the sole title of CyberTitan.

Thomas Haney secondary teacher Jamie Scoular is the educator sponsor for team 404, who beat out 200 other teams from across the country to earn their spot in the third annual Information Communications and Technology Council’s CyberTitan finals.

Every year the competition is based on a different scenario, explained Diana Barbosa, ICTC director of education and standards from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Last year they were on a cruise ship and the cruise ship got hacked, she said. This year’s scenario, called Hedge Fund 2020, will be set in the financial industry.

Competitors will initially start the competition by finding vulnerabilities or holes within the system, just as if they were security specialists on the job.

But after trying to fix the vulnerabilities, explained Barbosa, the bad guys get in.

They get into the system and start stealing information. And, in this particular case, the kids are actually going to be able to see money that is being funnelled out of the accounts, noted Barbosa.

“So, they are going to have to do two things, fend off the attack while making sure that the systems are secured so that in future they are protected.”

CyberTitan is a program through ICTC that helps educate students on cybersecurity skills and inspires them to pursue a career in cybersecurity and STEM-related fields.

CyberTitan’s affiliation with the U.S. CyberPatriot program culminates each year in a global virtual cyber defense competition, held once a month from October until February, involving more than 5,000 teams.

Teams are made up of between four and six students. Team 404 is made up of three students from schools in the Lower Mainland.

“This year one of our big accomplishments is that we have three female captains,” added Barbosa, noting the first year of competition there were no female competitors.

Team 404 is the only team to represent B.C. and one of only ten teams to make the cut.

For the past three years the top ten Canadian teams are chosen and travel to Ottawa for the finals.

This year, however, plans had to change. Each competitor will be competing online from their individual homes.

A full day of competition will take place Monday, June 8. Then on Tuesday, students will get the opportunity to converse with sponsors, including the Communications Security Establishment about cybersecurity jobs and upcoming trends in cybersecurity.

The opening ceremonies will take place on Wednesday with a speech by Canadian National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

At 2:30 p.m. the winning team will be announced.

The winning team will receive a gift card for each team member worth up to $1,000 to an electronics store, plus some additional prizes.

But, Barbosa said, they never announce the prizes until the teams have competed.

Even then, she said, participants compete not caring what they will win.

The goal of the program is to expose the participants to cybersecurity careers.

“Cyber crime now exceeds drug cartels as far as profits,” said Barbosa.

“So there’s a real, real need” for people to enter the industry, she said.

