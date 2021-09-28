Maple Ridge vigil for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Students wear orange shirts to remember the harm done by residential schools in Canada. (The News files)

A vigil will be taking place to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Local Immigration Partnership, in partnership with Resilience B.C. Spokes, will be holding a vigil from 7-9 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park on Thursday Sept. 30.

Carolina Echeverri, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Local Immigration Partnership coordinator, wanted to hold an event for the community for people who want to show support for local Indigenous communities but didn’t know how, when, or where.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action will be on display.

“The idea is people can read the 94 calls to action and see where they can collaborate and how they can show support,” explained Echeverri. “I don’t think many people have had the chance to read what it means, reconciliation. So that will give us the chance.”

Participants are also invited to write a letter to a missing child for a burial ceremony. Paper and pens will be available at the event.

“A simple message is what we need,” said Echeverri.

“On this day, we will be honouring Canadian residential school survivors, those who did not return, their families, and the communities. We will be commemorating the history, and this ongoing legacy of residential schools,” wrote the local organization online.

A representative from the Orange Heart Society will also be on hand with vinyl hearts that will be available by donation with all funds raised going to the Katzie community.

It is an opportunity for people to show support to our Indigenous communities in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, said Echeverri.

Organizers are asking the public to wear the colour orange, if possible. They are encouraging people to support Indigenous business by ordering orange T-shirts at nativenorthwestselect.ca.