Myrna Norman hopes her first book gives others struggling with dementia a helping hand. (Special to The News)

Myrna Norman hopes her first book gives others struggling with dementia a helping hand. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge woman writes inspirational book documenting living with dementia

Myrna Norman has been an active community advocate for de-stigmatizing the debilitating disease

When Myrna Norman was first diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia 12 years ago, she said she did not even know what the disease was.

“My doctor said, ‘You have about eight years to live; go and get your affairs in order,’” she shared.

“I wailed and was in despair for probably close to a couple of years.”

Norman finally saw fit to call the local Alzheimer’s Society, and bit-by-bit discovered the support which gives her a zest to continue living the best life she can.

Advocacy for reducing the stigma of the debilitating disease, and a commitment to keeping busy, lead her to write a book detailing her experiences.

READ MORE: Making memories matter

Dementia Strategies, Tips, and Personal Stories – which she published just before Christmas – is the first book Norman has written.

“I had a desire to do something more, so other people didn’t have to go through that kind of despair,” she said.

Readers will learn about many of the the trails Norman faced.

“Some people have phoned me and said, ‘How can you put that in there? Aren’t those personal things so difficult to write about?’

“But my point of view is, I have dementia, and I want to feel as though I’ve done something for others by sharing some odd, or embarrassing thing that I have done.

“It could make somebody else feel, well, it’s OK, it’s an error, everybody makes errors.”

The book came together surprisingly quickly, she noted.

“My husband, who does not have dementia, helped me a lot,” Norman said.

“But I explained to him that I did not want the sentence structure changed. There was no editing allowed on it – except for blatant things – because I wanted people to read what I was saying, not what anybody else thought was the way to say it.

“I wanted to say it in my own words.”

For now, she is selling the book from her house to keep the price down. Anybody interested in buying it for themselves, friends, or family, can email her at the.normans@shaw.ca.

As a teaser, she is willing to give one important piece of advice.

“I believe to the bottom of my soul, that I am living well with dementia because I am so socially active,” she said.

“I’m not afraid to put myself out there and that’s what I want other people to learn.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

authorBooksDementia strategymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: Women involved in Maple Ridge politics for decades
Next story
From goaltender to successful artist; how B.C.’s Luke Eddie Stripp did it

Just Posted

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Myrna Norman credits social activity for her success fighting dementia. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman writes inspirational book documenting living with dementia

Myrna Norman has been an active community advocate for de-stigmatizing the debilitating disease

Betty Dubé with her daughters, campaigned for Maple Ridge mayor and was elected in 1974. (Maple Ridge Museum)
LOOKING BACK: Women involved in Maple Ridge politics for decades

A look at local women in public office as the U.S. inaugurates its first female vice president

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 24

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

Rose Sawka, 91, waves to her son through the window of a care home in Prince Rupert in October. Residents of the care home received their first vaccine dose Jan. 20. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. care home visitor access to expand by March, Dix says

Staff, residents, essential visitors top priorities for vaccine

Luke Eddie Stripp, seen with with some of his paintings at his just-opened art gallery in Langley City in January 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
From goaltender to successful artist; how B.C.’s Luke Eddie Stripp did it

An on-ice injury turned out to be life-changing

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

(Pixhere photo)
B.C. dentists argue for COVID-19 vaccine priority after ‘disappointing’ exclusion from plan

Vaccines are essential for dentists as patients cannot wear masks during treatment, argues BCDA

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hundreds participated in the Abbotsford Kisaan Tractor Rally on Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Tractor rally in Abbotsford draws hundreds

Abbotsford Kisaan Tractor Rally occurred on Sunday

Beds are set up at the emergency response centre at the North Surrey Recreation Centre. (Contributed file photo)
26 people test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey emergency shelter

Centre located at North Surrey Recreation Centre

The fine for changing lanes or merging over a solid line costs drivers $109 and two penalty points in B.C. (Screenshot via Google Street View)
B.C. drivers caught crossing, merging over solid white lines face hefty fine

Ticket for $109, two penalty points issued under Motor Vehicle Act for crossing solid lines

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, John Streiker, says he’s outraged that a couple from outside the territory travelled to a remote community this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-POOL
Couple charged after travelling to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine

The maximum fine under the emergency measures act is $500, and up to six months in jail

Most Read