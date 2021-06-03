Maple Ridge women best friends for 28 years

Even the COVID-19 pandemic has not pushed them apart

Patricia Poirier, left, and Christine J. Logan, have been friends for 28 years. (Special to The News)

The COVID-19 pandemic had done nothing to hurt the 28-year friendship of two Maple Ridge women.

Christine J. Logan, 56, and her best friend Patricia Poirier, 62, first met in 1993 as they were waiting to pick up their children from pre-school.

“It was really raining hard that day and Patty didn’t have an umbrella and she was standing outside in the rain waiting for her son,” said Logan.

So, Logan invited Patty, as she affectionately calls her friend, to wait in her Geo Tracker SUV. And they have been best friends ever since.

“I’m not a person who has a lot of friends. I have a lot of acquaintances and people that I’m friendly with, but nobody I wanted to hang out with,” noted Logan. But they bonded easily.

“Just being in each other’s company has always been very comforting to both of us,” she said.

When their children were in elementary school, they used to spend the days together knitting, crocheting, eating peanut butter and toast, and watching country music videos.

They have taken trips to Peachland together to visit Davis Cove and about two years ago Logan took Poirier to visit her brother on Vancouver Island.

Logan remembers camping trips to Emory Creek with Poirier’s family and Poirier visiting her family in Kelowna.

Poirier has Parkinson’s disease and has changed a lot within the past year. But what Logan loves most about her best friend is a loving and giving nature.

“She was always praising strangers for their beautiful hair, beautiful dresses, beautiful scarves, or whatever,” when the pair would pass somebody by, said Logan.

“And she forgives people over and over again – which is a really great trait,” Logan added.

In one of Logan’s poetry books, she wrote a poem dedicated to Poirier called Patty’s Pillow. After reading it, Poirier wrote her own poem called My Best Friend Christine.

“There’s no other friends I’d rather hang out with than Patty,” said Logan.

