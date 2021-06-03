Patricia Poirier, left, and Christine J. Logan, have been friends for 28 years. (Special to The News)

Patricia Poirier, left, and Christine J. Logan, have been friends for 28 years. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge women best friends for 28 years

Even the COVID-19 pandemic has not pushed them apart

The COVID-19 pandemic had done nothing to hurt the 28-year friendship of two Maple Ridge women.

Christine J. Logan, 56, and her best friend Patricia Poirier, 62, first met in 1993 as they were waiting to pick up their children from pre-school.

“It was really raining hard that day and Patty didn’t have an umbrella and she was standing outside in the rain waiting for her son,” said Logan.

So, Logan invited Patty, as she affectionately calls her friend, to wait in her Geo Tracker SUV. And they have been best friends ever since.

“I’m not a person who has a lot of friends. I have a lot of acquaintances and people that I’m friendly with, but nobody I wanted to hang out with,” noted Logan. But they bonded easily.

“Just being in each other’s company has always been very comforting to both of us,” she said.

When their children were in elementary school, they used to spend the days together knitting, crocheting, eating peanut butter and toast, and watching country music videos.

They have taken trips to Peachland together to visit Davis Cove and about two years ago Logan took Poirier to visit her brother on Vancouver Island.

READ: Nate Rosser dedicates BC Games to late friend who died of a stroke

Logan remembers camping trips to Emory Creek with Poirier’s family and Poirier visiting her family in Kelowna.

Poirier has Parkinson’s disease and has changed a lot within the past year. But what Logan loves most about her best friend is a loving and giving nature.

“She was always praising strangers for their beautiful hair, beautiful dresses, beautiful scarves, or whatever,” when the pair would pass somebody by, said Logan.

READ MORE: B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

“And she forgives people over and over again – which is a really great trait,” Logan added.

In one of Logan’s poetry books, she wrote a poem dedicated to Poirier called Patty’s Pillow. After reading it, Poirier wrote her own poem called My Best Friend Christine.

“There’s no other friends I’d rather hang out with than Patty,” said Logan.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches
Next story
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows ready to wake from recreation hibernation

Just Posted

Athletes can put all their pandemic practice to good use as games are re-allowed in provincial recreation restart. ( The News files)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows ready to wake from recreation hibernation

City parks and rec directors share what’s expected as summer approaches

Patricia Poirier, left, and Christine J. Logan, have been friends for 28 years. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge women best friends for 28 years

Even the COVID-19 pandemic has not pushed them apart

Fentanyl, seen here, continues to be found in drug overdose deaths in B.C. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge on pace to match worst year for overdose deaths

Coroner’s report shows worst April yet for drug toxicity deaths

Inspector Adam Gander has been promoted to the senior leadership team with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team

Inspector Adam Gander began his career as a constable in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows in 2001

The last day for Thrifty Foods at Haney Place Mall was Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
No replacement for Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall yet

Grocer closed store in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Abbotsford resident Garry Amyot helped prevent a suspect from stealing money and possibly hurting others at a Scotiabank location in Abbotsford. (Submitted)
‘I’m not going to die today’ – Abbotsford bank robbery hero speaks out

68-year-old Garry Amyot shares story of how he and others prevented potential tragedy in bank

Andy Anderson competes in the Olympic qualifying skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
White Rock skateboarder snags spot in Summer Olympics

Andy Anderson battles injury en route to qualifying for Tokyo-hosted Games

(Black Press Media files)
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Daniel Fitzgibbon (left) with his wife Rachel Dugdale. The Meadow Creek couple are waiting for Fitzgibbon to receive a double-lung transplant. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Daniel Fitzgibbon is one of 25 British Columbians waiting for the surgery

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Most Read