Meadow Ridge Rotary donates thousands to food bank

Money to go towards the school meal and snack program

Mike Davies, chair of community services with the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club, hands a $6,800 cheque to Karen Osborne, with the school meal and snack program for the Friends in Need Food Bank. Rotarian Ineke Boekhorst stands socially distanced in the background. (Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association/Special to The News)

The Friends In Need Food Bank received a big boost for their school meal and snack program.

On Monday the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club donated $6,800 to the program.

The money will fund the program for one month, feeding 2,200 students per week.



