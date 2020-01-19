Meadowridge students unleash their robotic talents

Grade 5 students, Andy Guo and Nathan Plasterar of Team Error, give a thumbs up to indicate they are ready to set their robot, named ErrorRobot, into motion during the FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Grade 5 students, Andy Guo and Nathan Plasterar of Team Error, set their robot, named ErrorRobot, into motion during the FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Stealth Future Build3rs cheer for their robot, Builderm4n, during FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Team Zoomers react to their robot, named Short Box, during competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Team Etc., Grade 7 students at Meadowridge, try to perfect their robot during a practice run at the FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Jordan, Team Etc.’s robot. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Team Etc., Grade 7 students at Meadowridge, try to perfect their robot, named Jordon, during a practice run at the FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Team Etc., Grade 7 students at Meadowridge, during competition at the FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Team Etc., Grade 7 students at Meadowridge, during competition at the FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Team Zoomers learn their score from a judge during FIRST LEGO Leagure competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS) Members of Stealth Future Build3rs wait for their competition to begin during FIRST LEGO League competition at Meadowridge School on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Meadowridge School hosted their first FIRST LEGO League robotics competition on Sunday.

Hundreds of students took part from all over the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge school hosts FIRST LEGO competition

Each team had to build a robot that would be able to perform specific tasks on a pre-designed course.

Tasks included moving blocks of the same colour into a circle, setting a swing in motion and releasing a block hoisted high on a crane.

Winners of the competition will have the opportunity to compete in provincials and then winners there will compete North America wide at the April competition in Texas.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter