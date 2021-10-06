Members of Katzie First Nation to run a winter clothing drive this October

Priority would be given to the Nation’s youth and Elders

A winter clothing drive is being organized by some members of the Katzie First Nation, in preparation for the cold days ahead.

The clothing drive will take place all through the month of October, for anyone who would be needing winter clothing with priority given to the Nation’s youth and Elders. The clothing drive is being organized by Meghan Florence, Alissa Bailey, Rosie Leon and Natasha Cook.

Cook, who is an education coordinator with the Nation, posted on social media that the four would be accepting new or gently used hats, toques, scarves, gloves, mittens, sweaters, hoodies, pants, coats, snow gear and boots. They would also accept, new thick socks and underwear.

“We will also accept cash or gift card donations too that we will pass directly onto families,” she wrote.

Counc. Nicole MacDonald also shared information about the clothing drive and said, “Katzie Winter Clothing Drive! New and gentle used warm clothing for children, youth and elders still needed. Please see poster for contact or send me a DM.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Katzie First Nation youth centre or at Cook’s office in the Health Centre. People are encouraged to connect with the four either by calling 604-465-8921, or by emailing meghan@katzie.ca, alissa@katzie.ca or nastasha@katzie.ca, before dropping off donations.

