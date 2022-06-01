Miss Pitt Meadows 2019 finally gets to pass on her crown

The Miss Pitt Meadows crowning ceremony during the opening ceremonies at Pitt Meadows Day in 2017. (The News files)

Miss Pitt Meadows 2019 will finally be able to pass on the crown at the first ceremony for the Pitt Meadows Day Royal Party since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Saturday Emma Roberts-Ruttan, now 15, will be passing the crown onto Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 Victoria, a Grade 6 student at Pitt Meadows Elementary School. This year, for privacy reasons, the City did not release the last names of the Royal Party for Pitt Meadows Day.

While Miss Pitt Meadows, Roberts-Ruttan attended the Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremony, the tree lighting ceremony at Christmas in Pitt Meadows, and a ribbon cutting for a new store.

Roberts-Ruttan is happy she had an opportunity as Miss Pitt Meadows to attend to her duties before the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

She enjoyed the tree lighting ceremony the most and she hopes the next Miss Pitt Meadows will enjoy the role as well.

What Roberts-Ruttan will take away with her from her role as Miss Pitt Meadows is her new confidence at public speaking.

“You got used to speaking in front of big crowds of people,” she said.

She is looking forward to the upcoming ceremony on Saturday where she will pass on the crown.

The Royal Party is a long-standing tradition in Pitt Meadows and dates back to 1937 when the event was a May Day celebration and a May Queen was picked. However, at the time, most residents were farmers and they decided June would be better to hold the event.

The first Miss Pitt Meadows was crowned in 1938.

Miss Pitt Meadows and the other members of the Royal Party are selected from qualifying students who live within the City of Pitt Meadows. Members of the Royal Party range from first graders to sixth graders, all chosen by pulling their names out of a hat.

This year the members of the Royal Party are:

1st Attendant: Ella, a Grade 6 student at Edith McDermott Elementary

2nd Attendant: Loralynn, a Grade 6 student at Davie Jones Elementary

Flower Attendants: Hannah, a Grade 1 student at Davie Jones Elementary; Beau, a Grade 1 student at Highland Park Elementary; Abigail, a Grade 1 at Highland Park Elementary; Kylie, a Grade 2 student at Pitt Meadows Elementary; Araya, a Grade 3 student at Highland Park Elementary; and Madeleine, a Grade 3 student at Pitt Meadows Elementary

Record Bearer: Radale, a Grade 5 student at Highland Park Elementary

Medallion Bearer: Juliet, a Grade 4 student at Highland Park Elementary

Flag Bearers: Raessa, a Grade 4 students at Pitt Meadows Elementary; and Zoe, a Grade 4 student at Highland Park Elementary

This year, based on past participant feedback, the Royal Party Tea and Dance will be on the field this year after the opening ceremonies.

”This is to allow the participants to be closer to the main event and be outside for more visibility,” explained Carleen McDowell, manager of recreation and culture with the city.

“As the dance was previously later in the day, it was a long day for the children and they wanted to be able to enjoy the day’s activities,” she said, adding that the city started planning the Royal Party ceremony during a time when there were still many COVID-19 health restrictions and wanted to ensure there was opportunity to participate and physical distance if restrictions changed.

The Royal Party ceremony will take place following the Pitt Meadows Day Parade at 12:30 p.m. during the opening ceremonies on the Main Stage in Harris Road Park.

