Mission woman wins $1,200 prize package

Community Policing Office wins best downtown window decorating contest

During the holiday season, the Mission Downtown Business Association in partnership with the Mission Record have been holding a holiday window decorating contest.

The public had the opportunity to vote for their favourite window design online. The votes have been tabulated and the winner is the Community Policing Office.

It was a close race with 25 different downtown business association members taking part.

Not only did the Community Policing Office win as best window, but one lucky voter was also chosen to win a prize package from the participating businesses.

The MDBA’s goal was to collect $500 in prizes for the winner but businesses were so excited about the contest tat they donated $1,200 worth of prizes and services.

The lucky winner of the prize package was Mission resident Carolyn Allison.

