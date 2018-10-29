Moms thrill at Maple Ridge Halloween event

Flash mob to Michael Jackson’s thriller.

Members of the Moms Gone Wild group performed a flash mob to the Michael Jackson song Thriller at the Halloween event in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday.

The group will be performing the same routine at the Canucks game on Wednesday, as well.

Previous story
Spectacular fireworks cap off Celebrate the Night

Just Posted

Proportional representation proposal a partisan problem

Liberals pound the pavement in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge’s turn for rotating postal strike action

Workers line the sidewalk, block access to post office

Pool upgrades in new phase at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Major renovation should be done by next spring, some time

Video tells story of Maple Ridge tent city residents

Pivot Legal Society talks to Maple Ridge homeless

Canada Post workers go on strike in Maple Ridge

Job action hits more than a dozen B.C. cities

Moms thrill at Maple Ridge Halloween event

Flash mob to Michael Jackson’s thriller.

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Most Read