More young people needed for tagging. (THE NEWS/files)

More youth needed for tagging in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Stores like Rona and Canadian Tire had hardly any taggers outside this year

About 100 additional poppy taggers were needed to bring in donations for veterans and their families this Remembrance Day.

And, Judy Ballard, chair of the local poppy campaign, would like to see more youth involved.

“It would be nice. I mean we all need volunteers and our young people are the way we’ve got to go,” said Ballard who has been poppy chair for the last three years.

RELATED: Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“The seniors and the older people, we are not going to be able to keep it up all the time. So the younger people are who we are going to rely on to take it over,” she continued adding that it is important that children are involved when they are young.

This year Ballard had about 80 taggers from the local sea, air and army cadet groups along with the 1st Haney Scout Group.

The taggers ranged in age from 12 to 16 years.

RELATED: Maple Ridge students plant metal poppies at legion ahead of Remembrance Day

However, Ballard said, she never has enough volunteers and is hoping next year there could be some involvement from local schools as well.

“I always have a lot of empty spots,” she said.

Ballard said with the exception of the youth groups, the same 50 people volunteer and go out multiple times during the campaign.

But there were stores like Rona and Canadian Tire that hardly had any taggers outside this year.

Ballard is hoping that they meet the amount of donations that were collected last year.

She expects to have a final amount tallied by Nov. 20.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Last Haney Farmers Market of the season on Saturday

Just Posted

Stabbing in Maple Ridge

The incident has taken place in front of The Emerson

Maple Ridge man facing four charges

Appeared Tuesday in Port Coquitlam provincial court

Knights host community football finals

Junior bantams and midgets both lose close games

More youth needed for tagging in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Stores like Rona and Canadian Tire had hardly any taggers outside this year

VIDEO: Recycling truck catches fire at Maple Ridge gas station

Huge plume of smoke, nearby Tim Horton’s evacuated

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Both sides might be headed back to the table to prevent new overtime ban

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Most Read