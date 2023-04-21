From front to back: Mia Chambers, 12, Nyima Hussein, 14, and Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, will be representing Canada at a worldwide competition for acro dance in Mexico. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

From front to back: Mia Chambers, 12, Nyima Hussein, 14, and Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, will be representing Canada at a worldwide competition for acro dance in Mexico. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Mother’s Day weekend bottle drive for Maple Ridge acro athletes

The three athletes will be representing Canada at the IDO World Acrobatic Championships in Mexico

Three local acrobatic athletes who are aiming to go to Mexico to represent Canada raised more than $300 at a local hotdog sale, with more fundraising campaigns coming up.

Mia Chambers, 12, Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, and Nyima Hussein, 14 – who all hail from Maple Ridge – will be competing in the dance style that combines classical dance elements with acrobatics at the IDO World Acrobatic Championships, scheduled to take place July 22 and 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The hot dog fundraiser for the three girls raised $316 on Sunday, April 16, outside the Canadian Tire in Maple Ridge – but, they need to raise more.

“Because dance is an art and not a sport we have to fundraise to get to Mexico,” explained Nicole Chambers, who posted online about the community fundraiser.

The girls qualified for the event Easter weekend last year at an event in Langley where they competed against around 200 other dancers from across the province for a spot on the national team.

They had to demonstrate their skills in the basics, like performing the splits, front and back walkovers, and other standard skills that are in all routines.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge dancers to represent Canada in acro at world Mexican competition

ALSO: Two Maple Ridge contortionists have sights set on Cirque

Initially the world competition was supposed to be held in August last year, but it was postponed because European countries didn’t want to attend because of the war in Ukraine.

The girls have been studying acro since they were about three-years-old, and now spend upwards of 18 hours per week training. The trio study at Blue Crane Contortion in Maple Ridge in addition to dance classes at various schools in the Lower Mainland.

A bottle drive has been planned for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14.

For those who would like to donate, organizers are offering both a pick up and drop off service.

Email chambersadventures@gmail.com for more information.

They are also planning another hotdog sale in June.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Celebrate the Earth in Maple Ridge on Saturday
Next story
Maple Ridge park packed with things to do for Earth Day

Just Posted

A Repair Cafe will be at Earth Day celebrations in Maple Ridge on Saturday, April 22. (The News files)
Maple Ridge park packed with things to do for Earth Day

From front to back: Mia Chambers, 12, Nyima Hussein, 14, and Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, will be representing Canada at a worldwide competition for acro dance in Mexico. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Mother’s Day weekend bottle drive for Maple Ridge acro athletes

Breakdown of project cost of Harris Road underpass project. (Vancouver Fraser Port Authority/Special to The News)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows needs to be part of the underpass solution

Lilly Beedle and Brooke Wharf will compete in the North American Indigenous Games. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows girls on the diamond with Team BC

Pop-up banner image