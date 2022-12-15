Musical panto Sleeping Beauty comes to Maple Ridge

Steve Bradley played the dame in a 2012 SPECC-tacular Productions performance of the panto Sleeping Beauty. (The News files)

A Maple Ridge theatrical group is getting into the holiday spirit with their production of the musical pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

SPECC-tacular Productions will be telling the fairy tale of the princess who was cursed by an evil fairy that on her 16th birthday she would prick her finger on a spinning wheel and die. However a good fairy is able to change the curse so instead of dying the princess will fall asleep for 100 years – only to be awoken by the kiss of a handsome prince.

“It is roughly based on the story of Sleeping Beauty,” said producer Jenna S.

“What’s interesting about pantomime is it’s a comedy and you’ve got the cross-dressing roles. So, for example, the prince is actually a girl in that role, the lead role, the Dame is always played by a man dressed as a woman,” she explained.

According to the Collins English Dictionary, the definition of a pantomime is a funny, musical play for children based on fairy tales performed during the Christmas season.

Pantomimes are known as a traditionally British form of theatre, although according to an article by the Victoria and Albert Museum in the United Kingdom, they have their roots in 16th century Italy.

There are also a lot of puns, political jokes, and a lot of musical numbers where the lyrics are changed to popular songs that a majority of the audience probably knows, and can probably sing along to.

Sleeping Beauty: A Musical Pantomime is directed by Lynsey Teasdale, president of the theatre group, and Lisa Bouman and will feature a cast between 20-30 thespians from 6-years and older. Musical direction by Maple Ridge local Derek Barnett.

There will also be a raffle for three prizes worth more than $1,300, with the top prized valued at $700.

All the prizes have been donated by local Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows businesses,

SPECC-tacular Productions Theatre Group has been around since 2009, bringing musical theatre to the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows communities.

Sleeping Beauty: A Musical Pantomime runs Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, 119400 Haney Place.

Tickets for the raffle prizes are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased with cash at the show, or by e-transfer to specctacularproductions@gmail.com.

E-transfers will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The draw for prizes will take place during the 7 p.m. show and winners not in attendance will be contacted on Sunday, Dec. 18 to arrange prize pick up.

For more information about SPECC-tacular Productions go to specctacularproductions.ca.

To buy tickets go to theactmapleridge.org.

