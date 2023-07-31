New choral director for Maple Ridge choir

Pianist Frank Zieginson takes on the role for the Maple Ridge Choral Society

Frank Zieginson is the new choral director for the Maple Ridge Choral Society – a role James Dekker will be assisting him with. (Maple Ridge Choral Society/Special to The News)

A new choral director will be at the helm of the Maple Ridge Choral Society when the new season starts in September.

Canadian pianist Frank Zieginson will be taking on the role, joined by accompanist James Dekker.

According to the Phoenix Chamber Choir, who welcomed Zieginson as a production manager for their Christmas concert in 2020, Zieginson has played the piano since before he could walk and has four degrees in piano performance.

The Vancouver resident is sought after as both a performer and music educator has established himself as a dynamic and versatile artist, known for his creative programming of repertoire be it for solo piano, art song, chamber music, or choral music, explained the local choral society.

Zieginson formed Songscape Duo with American mezzo-soprano, Madeline Miskie-Jaeger in August of 2014. He is also the founding member of the Ricordanza Trio and the founding and artistic director of the Ricordanza Summer Chamber Music Festival in Victoria, B.C..

In addition Zieginson is also the minister of music at Lynn Valley United Church, and the artistic director of the Lynn Valley Voices and the Rainbow Chorus of New Westminster. He has a Master of Music: Collaborative Piano from University of Maryland, Master of Music: Solo Performance from Brandon University, Bachelor of Music: Piano Performance from the University of Lethbridge, and a Performance Diploma from Red Deer College.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Choral Society still going strong

Dekker, a music graduate from Capilano University, who has worked with Zieginson on a number of projects .

“We’re thrilled to welcome this dynamic duo, who have worked together for several years, which will make the transition that much smoother for the choir,” said Thyra Gillese, president of the Maple Ridge Choral Society.

The pair succeed Aimee Oliverio and Claire Oliverio – Aimee, who served the choir for 15 years, starting as the accompanist before taking over as director in 2017, at which time Claire became the accompanist.

ALSO: Beloved Maple Ridge choral director passes away

“The choir is indebted to Aimee and Claire for their incredible dedication to MRCS and wish them all the best as they continue with their very successful careers as a music educators here in Maple Ridge,” added Gillese.

The Maple Ridge Choral Society was established in 1933 and is the longest continually running community choir in the area.

It is an all-inclusive, non-audition mixed choir with 58 members at the end of the spring season.

The new season begins Tuesday, Sept. 5, at St. Pauls’ Lutheran Church, 12145 Laity St., Maple Ridge. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m..

“New members are always welcome!” noted Gillese.

For More Information email: president@lovetosing.net.

maple ridgePitt Meadows