New concert series in Maple Ridge kicks off with Stone Pilots

Coffee House Night takes place every third Friday until April

Stone Pilots will be headlining the first of a new concert series at Golden Ears United Church. (Contributed)

Vancouver folk band, Stone Poets, will be headlining a new music event at Golden Ears United Church, helping to support hospice and refugees.

The inaugural Coffee House Night takes place this Friday and will be held every third Friday until April.

The event will begin with an open mic session for the first hour. There will be an intermission and then Stone Poets will perform for the final 50 minutes.

Stone Poets was founded in 2011 and features: the lead vocals of Cherelle Jardine, who also plays the guitar and mandolin; lead vocalist Scott Jackson, who also plays guitar and percussion; and Marc Gladstone who performs backing vocals and keyboard.

The group describe themselves as rooted in modern-folk with a sound “of their own design” with their “Own unique melodies”.

Their debut EP, called Trippin’ On Daisies, was released officially in 2011 and from there the group quickly established themselves within the Vancouver music scene.

Their follow-up record, Angels and Devils was released in 2013, where they shifted their themes into more personal terrain. Then they released More Angels and Devils in 2015 and embarked on their first tour of the USA.

The group’s latest record with producer Sheldon Zaharko, Smoke and Mirrors, came out in 2018.

Since then Stone Poets have released two new singles: Gleam and Beam and The Great Divide– the latter of which, was written on a writing trip to Nashville with songwriting team, Daryl and LeeAnn Burgess. The single took them straight across Canada for a tour of Ontario and Quebec.

Jardine has been writing and recording since 1995. She’s released 12 CDs including her solo albums. She is also marketing and promotions manager of Pacific Northwest Radio and hosts a radio show called Make a Scene Canada which promotes Canadian musicians that record and perform original music.

Coffee House Night takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 17, at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 cash only at the door.

There will be a 20 minute break with coffee, tea and cookies by donation.

All proceeds proceeds from the event will be split between the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society and the Golden Ears United Church Refugee Fund.

Future concerts will be on Feb. 21, Mar. 20, and April 17.

