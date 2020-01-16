Stone Pilots will be headlining the first of a new concert series at Golden Ears United Church. (Contributed)

New concert series in Maple Ridge kicks off with Stone Pilots

Coffee House Night takes place every third Friday until April

Vancouver folk band, Stone Poets, will be headlining a new music event at Golden Ears United Church, helping to support hospice and refugees.

The inaugural Coffee House Night takes place this Friday and will be held every third Friday until April.

The event will begin with an open mic session for the first hour. There will be an intermission and then Stone Poets will perform for the final 50 minutes.

RELATED: Maple Ridge church sponsors Rainbow Refugee

Stone Poets was founded in 2011 and features: the lead vocals of Cherelle Jardine, who also plays the guitar and mandolin; lead vocalist Scott Jackson, who also plays guitar and percussion; and Marc Gladstone who performs backing vocals and keyboard.

The group describe themselves as rooted in modern-folk with a sound “of their own design” with their “Own unique melodies”.

Their debut EP, called Trippin’ On Daisies, was released officially in 2011 and from there the group quickly established themselves within the Vancouver music scene.

Their follow-up record, Angels and Devils was released in 2013, where they shifted their themes into more personal terrain. Then they released More Angels and Devils in 2015 and embarked on their first tour of the USA.

The group’s latest record with producer Sheldon Zaharko, Smoke and Mirrors, came out in 2018.

Since then Stone Poets have released two new singles: Gleam and Beam and The Great Divide– the latter of which, was written on a writing trip to Nashville with songwriting team, Daryl and LeeAnn Burgess. The single took them straight across Canada for a tour of Ontario and Quebec.

READ MORE: Churches to bring three refugee families to Maple Ridge

Jardine has been writing and recording since 1995. She’s released 12 CDs including her solo albums. She is also marketing and promotions manager of Pacific Northwest Radio and hosts a radio show called Make a Scene Canada which promotes Canadian musicians that record and perform original music.

Coffee House Night takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 17, at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 cash only at the door.

There will be a 20 minute break with coffee, tea and cookies by donation.

All proceeds proceeds from the event will be split between the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society and the Golden Ears United Church Refugee Fund.

Future concerts will be on Feb. 21, Mar. 20, and April 17.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

Just Posted

New concert series in Maple Ridge kicks off with Stone Pilots

Coffee House Night takes place every third Friday until April

More snow for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Fluffy flakes start falling again

Voters will wait to end of meetings to ask questions

Maple Ridge council revises rules bylaw

Snowfall warning re-issued for parts of the Lower Mainland

5-10 cm of snow, wind chills to hit -20 C or lower

Local campaign looks to reward Maple Ridge residents who shop local

I love downtown Maple Ridge campaign begins Feb. 1

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Most Read