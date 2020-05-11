The fieldhouse at Telosky Stadium was among the last things finished in the park’s recent revamp. (City of Maple Ridge photo)

New fieldhouse concludes Maple Ridge park restoration

A year-and-a-half long project to refresh Telosky Stadium wraps, but due to COVID there are no users

The new fieldhouse amenity building at Telosky Stadium is now complete.

The building features a concession, four gender-neutral washrooms, an official’s change room and four team change rooms

(two for home and two for away teams). Each change room is outfitted with a universal washroom and team showers.

Construction on the park began in October 2018, with the synthetic fields opened last fall and the last of the project was complete several weeks ago, when work wrapped up on the diamonds on two fields, along with the fieldhouse and an art piece.

RELATED: No borrowing so far for new rec facilities

But, the reality is these new quarters will remain empty and unused for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 and the restrictions around large gatherings and the requirements for social distancing to avoid the spread of the disease.

With that in mind, most summer team sports season have been cancelled already.

The municipality is expecting to rescheduling the Telosky Stadium grand opening for later this year.

The Telosky Stadium and Thomas Haney Youth Action Park, located next to Thomas Haney Secondary is a sports field features baseball and softball diamonds, bleacher seating, the concessions, a lacrosse box, skateboarding, and a soccer field.

It has a long history in this community.

MORE: New fields of dreams for Maple Ridge

.

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: In honour of mothers

Just Posted

New fieldhouse concludes Maple Ridge park restoration

A year-and-a-half long project to refresh Telosky Stadium wraps, but due to COVID there are no users

Maple Ridge salon challenges other stylists to give to the food bank

Hair stylists Ian McDonnell and Teshia Bohemier donate wages and auction off first day’s appointments

Town hall planned for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business owners

Virtual meeting to answer questions posed by business owners

Regional parks still open, but cautions advised

Visitors to Metro Vancouver parks in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are asked to be diligent

Pitt Meadows outdoor pool closed for the summer

Municipality makes ‘tough’ decision, in part due to distancing concerns, not to open swimming hole

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

Hotter weather has led to concerns about physical distancing

Widespread criticism for B.C. school trustee’s COVID-19 conspiracy theory rant

Controversial Chilliwack trustee Barry Neufeld takes aim at Theresa Tam with an anti-LGBTQ tirade

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

B.C. could see a decrease in electricity use double that of the 2008 recession by April 2021

Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

One in five Indigenous woman told survey takers they’d experience violence in past three months

Most Read