New fieldhouse concludes Maple Ridge park restoration

A year-and-a-half long project to refresh Telosky Stadium wraps, but due to COVID there are no users

The fieldhouse at Telosky Stadium was among the last things finished in the park’s recent revamp. (City of Maple Ridge photo)

The new fieldhouse amenity building at Telosky Stadium is now complete.

The building features a concession, four gender-neutral washrooms, an official’s change room and four team change rooms

(two for home and two for away teams). Each change room is outfitted with a universal washroom and team showers.

Construction on the park began in October 2018, with the synthetic fields opened last fall and the last of the project was complete several weeks ago, when work wrapped up on the diamonds on two fields, along with the fieldhouse and an art piece.

But, the reality is these new quarters will remain empty and unused for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 and the restrictions around large gatherings and the requirements for social distancing to avoid the spread of the disease.

With that in mind, most summer team sports season have been cancelled already.

The municipality is expecting to rescheduling the Telosky Stadium grand opening for later this year.

The Telosky Stadium and Thomas Haney Youth Action Park, located next to Thomas Haney Secondary is a sports field features baseball and softball diamonds, bleacher seating, the concessions, a lacrosse box, skateboarding, and a soccer field.

It has a long history in this community.

