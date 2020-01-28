West Heights Community School principal Mikel Brogan reacts in surprise after opening a time capsule that was hidden in the school back in 2000. / Kevin Mills Photos

Newspapers, hockey cards discovered in Mission school’s forgotten time capsule

Capsule opened in front of students from West Heights Community School

Students and teachers at West Heights Community School in Mission enjoyed a glimpse into the past on Monday afternoon.

During an afternoon assembly, a time capsule, from the year 2000 was opened.

School principal Mikel Brogan explained the time capsule was discovered last year, completely by accident.

Brogan said school workers were repairing a wall in the boiler room in the summer and discovered the large metal box behind the wall.

MORE: Students raise funds to build inclusive playground

On the metal container were the words “Time capsule 2000 division two, Grade 6 West Heights School. Do not open until after 2010.”

However it wasn’t discovered until 2019.

“I had no idea that it was there, it was a complete surprise,” said Brogan.

He said it was difficult to fight the urge to open it right then, but decided to leave it sealed until 2020 so it could be opened 20 years after it was hidden.

“I wanted to be patient and wait so we could open it in front of the whole school.”

The excitement began to build as the date for opening it neared.

“We’ve been doing lessons with the students about what time capsules are and kids were doing journaling about what they though might be inside.”

Once opened they discovered plenty of interesting things.

Newspapers, hockey cards, photos of the school, photos of the class, a soccer jersey, Earth Day cards and cards made by each student from the 2000 class explaining who they were and what they hoped to accomplish when they grew up.

Now that the capsule has been opened, each class will put together something to go back into the time capsule, which will be sealed and hidden with instructions not to open it until 2040.

“Hopefully, down the road, another unassuming principal will come across our time capsule.”


kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Intergenerational Garden in Maple Ridge set to close if funding not found

Just Posted

BREAKING: Body found in Maple Ridge identified as Coquitlam soccer player

Edi Bogere-Nyigwo was last seen leaving his Coquitlam home on Dec. 27

Maple Ridge opera singer meets the 14th Dalai Lama

Meeting took place on Jan. 8 in Bodhgaya, Bihar, India

LETTER: Kindness alive and well in Maple Ridge

One woman wants to say thanks for a simple but kind gesture

Road closed for police incident in east Maple Ridge

Whonnock elementary briefly locked down

City of Maple Ridge says ‘well done’ to baseball legend

Congratulates Larry Walker on getting into hall of fame

VIDEO: As 106 reported dead from the coronavirus outbreak, countries look to evacuate citizens

Canada is warning its residents to not go to Hubei province at all

Newspapers, hockey cards discovered in Mission school’s forgotten time capsule

Capsule opened in front of students from West Heights Community School

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Taxi association asks B.C. Supreme Court to stop Uber, Lyft from operating

Petition alleges Passenger Transportation Board did not take taxis into account

Majority of Canadian boards had no female members in 2016 and 2017: StatCan

Statistics Canada says 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sex assaults linked, RCMP ask women not to walk alone in Coquitlam park

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Most Read