Northern Lights spotted over Pitt Lake

Jacob Mattson took photographs of the Northern Lights on his way to Pitt Lake. (Jacob Mattson/Special to The News)

Jacob Mattson had been to Pitt Lake many times in the past six years in search of the northern lights – but to no avail.

However, on Monday, after hearing the Aurora Borealis could be spotted in Calgary, Edmonton, Banff, Kelowna, and then as far south as Idaho, Mattson decided once again to head to the local lake to try his luck.

And this time he wasn’t disappointed.

Mattson hopped into the car with his mother and as they got closer to the mountains they could see a faint glow in the sky.

Then, all of a sudden, the lights started to dance and they quickly pulled over to take it all in.

“It was beautiful,” he said.

READ MORE: Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

ALSO: Aurora Borealis light up night sky above B.C.

Photography has been a hobby for Mattson, an earth science teacher, for years. Although he takes graduation and family portraits, he enjoys landscape photography because he loves showing the landscapes he captures to his classes.

This is the first time the 26-year-old has seen the northern lights in the Lower Mainland. He has seen them once before when he was visiting Iceland.

“The whole sky kind of had a green glow and then at times there wold be almost pillars or streaks of pink and green,” he said.

maple ridgePitt Meadows