The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society operates two drop-in activity centres for adults 55 and older. (Ridge Meadows Seniors Society/Facebook)

On Community: Supporting seniors in trying more, trying harder

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society provides opportunities to participate in living life to the fullest.

Two people, one an enthusiastic line dancer and table tennis player, the other interested in theatre and singing, chat over lunch.

Before they even finish their barbecued ribs, the athlete had agreed to come to a play rehearsal and the creative member had decided to give table tennis a try.

That’s what the staff and volunteers at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society are starting to see happen: members sharing recommendations on activities.

When purchasing a $25 annual membership, they are encouraged to attend the programs they are interested in.

Word of mouth combined with watching their neighbours, taking part in activities they believe are beyond their own current abilities, inspire newcomers to try more and try harder.

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society provides a place, platform and opportunities for adults 55 and older to participate in living life to the fullest and encourages a purposeful, active lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Early childhood does matter.

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society operates two drop-in activity centres for adults 55 and older.

Our mission is to provide services, foster shared experiences and advance the well-being of older adults in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

It takes a highly dedicated group of staff and volunteers to truly deliver a positive recreational experience.

Volunteering is an important part of membership.

Members serve in many capacities and are an integral part of that goal to provide outstanding service.

Each year, our volunteers provide close to 16,000 hours of service.

This allows us to offer a wide range of opportunities at reasonable prices, while giving the members ownership in their centre.

We want members to reach a level of wellness that allows them to maintain their independence and exceed their expectations of personal health and fitness.

Our fitness programs offer plenty of choices so each member can reach his or her own optimal fitness goals by choosing the class that best fits their interests and abilities.

Some members prefer a lower impact chair fitness class, while others like a challenge like zumba gold or stay fit.

Others take jazz, ballet or line dancing to help with balance, coordination and posture. Some prefer a more holistic program such as tai chi or yoga, which integrate mind, body and spirit.

We are always welcoming new members to come by and try out a program and learn about all the perks and advantages that come with being a member at Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

Join us for a cup of coffee in our coffee shop, a hot lunch in our dining room or get inspired and try something new.

There’s a good chance a new adventure will revitalize you in ways you never expected.

Maria Perretta is executive-director of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, which in concert with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows-Katzie Community Network brings these organizations together for networking, capacity building and

strategic planning.

Previous story
West Coast Express Santa Train coming to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

On Community: Supporting seniors in trying more, trying harder

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society provides opportunities to participate in living life to the fullest.

Chance of Flurries in Fraser Valley on Sunday

Environment Canada forecast for Pitt Meadows says chance of snow

Flames win big on Teddy Bear Toss night

Beat Surrey 15-3 for second win in last week

Last donation from Hammond Cedar millwright

For 22 years cans from the mill gave thousands to Christmas Hamper Society

Letter: Democracy and global warming

The withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris agreement is a disgrace.

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Man dead after car goes airborne in speed-related crash in Vancouver

Police are calling the crash serious

Chilliwack scientist shocked to hear climate change denial from some school trustees

‘Shouldn’t they be looking after the best interests of the children?’ – Carin Bondar

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Most Read