On Community: Supporting seniors in trying more, trying harder

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society provides opportunities to participate in living life to the fullest.

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society operates two drop-in activity centres for adults 55 and older. (Ridge Meadows Seniors Society/Facebook)

Two people, one an enthusiastic line dancer and table tennis player, the other interested in theatre and singing, chat over lunch.

Before they even finish their barbecued ribs, the athlete had agreed to come to a play rehearsal and the creative member had decided to give table tennis a try.

That’s what the staff and volunteers at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society are starting to see happen: members sharing recommendations on activities.

When purchasing a $25 annual membership, they are encouraged to attend the programs they are interested in.

Word of mouth combined with watching their neighbours, taking part in activities they believe are beyond their own current abilities, inspire newcomers to try more and try harder.

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society provides a place, platform and opportunities for adults 55 and older to participate in living life to the fullest and encourages a purposeful, active lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Early childhood does matter.

Ridge Meadows Seniors Society operates two drop-in activity centres for adults 55 and older.

Our mission is to provide services, foster shared experiences and advance the well-being of older adults in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

It takes a highly dedicated group of staff and volunteers to truly deliver a positive recreational experience.

Volunteering is an important part of membership.

Members serve in many capacities and are an integral part of that goal to provide outstanding service.

Each year, our volunteers provide close to 16,000 hours of service.

This allows us to offer a wide range of opportunities at reasonable prices, while giving the members ownership in their centre.

We want members to reach a level of wellness that allows them to maintain their independence and exceed their expectations of personal health and fitness.

Our fitness programs offer plenty of choices so each member can reach his or her own optimal fitness goals by choosing the class that best fits their interests and abilities.

Some members prefer a lower impact chair fitness class, while others like a challenge like zumba gold or stay fit.

Others take jazz, ballet or line dancing to help with balance, coordination and posture. Some prefer a more holistic program such as tai chi or yoga, which integrate mind, body and spirit.

We are always welcoming new members to come by and try out a program and learn about all the perks and advantages that come with being a member at Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

Join us for a cup of coffee in our coffee shop, a hot lunch in our dining room or get inspired and try something new.

There’s a good chance a new adventure will revitalize you in ways you never expected.

Maria Perretta is executive-director of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, which in concert with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows-Katzie Community Network brings these organizations together for networking, capacity building and

strategic planning.