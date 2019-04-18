Paddling and pancakes, cleaning Katzie Slough shore

Watershed Watch Salmon Society in Pitt Meadows hosted its fourth biannual canoe tour of the Katzie Slough on Sunday.
For Paddling and Pancakes, participants started the day at the Kennedy Road Pump Station with artistic pancakes made in the form of eagles, salmon, heron and dogs, by local artist Jay Peachy.
A two-hour canoe tour of the slough followed breakfast. Participants also collected garbage along the shore, while learning about the historical and current importance of the slough.
“We are doing this to help people connect with their local waterways and to understand these are not just ditches or agricultural ditches, but these are actual thriving ditches that have fish living in them that could be in much better quality and health if we helped it,” said Lina Azeez, with Watershed Watch.
• For more information, go to watershedwatch.ca.
mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter