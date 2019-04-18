A pair of eagles perched in branches overhead the Kennedy Road Pump Station during the pancake breakfast. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Paddling and pancakes, cleaning Katzie Slough shore

The fourth biannual canoe tour of the Katzie Slough took place on Sunday

Watershed Watch Salmon Society in Pitt Meadows hosted its fourth biannual canoe tour of the Katzie Slough on Sunday.

For Paddling and Pancakes, participants started the day at the Kennedy Road Pump Station with artistic pancakes made in the form of eagles, salmon, heron and dogs, by local artist Jay Peachy.

A two-hour canoe tour of the slough followed breakfast. Participants also collected garbage along the shore, while learning about the historical and current importance of the slough.

“We are doing this to help people connect with their local waterways and to understand these are not just ditches or agricultural ditches, but these are actual thriving ditches that have fish living in them that could be in much better quality and health if we helped it,” said Lina Azeez, with Watershed Watch.

• For more information, go to watershedwatch.ca.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Artist Jay Peachy with a pancake that he made in the form of an eagle. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Participants paddle along the Katzie Slough from the Kennedy Road Pump Station in Pitt Meadows on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A boy munches on a pancake in the shape of a dog created by artist Jay Peachy. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Previous story
MRSS cheer team going to the world’s in Florida

Just Posted

Pitt council pay increases partly in reaction to federal tax changes

Total cost of implementing the recommendations is an increase of $90,110 for council remuneration.

Party bus safety rules now in place

Maple Ridge family can now step back

Letter: ‘Prison system does not work for the taxpayers’

‘Other countries have moved away from such an antiquated and ineffective system.’

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Rainfall warning: Up to 70 mm expected across Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a weather warning heading into the long weekend

Paddling and pancakes, cleaning Katzie Slough shore

The fourth biannual canoe tour of the Katzie Slough took place on Sunday

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

Here piggy piggy!

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Vaisakhi parade to fill Surrey streets Saturday: Everything you need to know

More than 500,000 people expected for one of the world’s largest Vaisakhi-related events

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Man in hospital after crash involving parked car in Vancouver

It is unclear what led to the collision involving a black Acura and a parked Land Rover

Most Read