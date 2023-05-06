PHOTOS: Memories of murdered Indigenous women honoured at Pitt Meadows ceremony

Sariah, Squamish Nation Veterans Jr Powwow Princess, performed a dance at the Red Dress Day event in Spirit Square on May 5. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Mayor Nicole MacDonald spoke at the Red Dress Day event in Spirit Square on May 5. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Councillor Tracy Elke (left) and MP Marc Dalton (right) both attended the Red Dress Day event in Spirit Square on May 5. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A 1km memorial walk was done at the end of the Red Dress Day event in Spirit Square on May 5. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Spirit Square had its fair share of spirit on Friday as members of Pitt Meadows and neighbouring Indigenous communities gathered to participate in the city’s Red Dress Day event.

Mayor Nicole MacDonald explained that the event was one that carried a lot of cultural significance.

“Today, we are wearing red to bring awareness to the more than 1,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited people in Canada,” said MacDonald.

“Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing than any other group.”

This event involved performances by several members of the Katzie First Nation, Squamish Nation, Sto:lo Nation, and Sts’ailes First Nation.

Songs were sung, dances were performed, and smudging was done, all to honour the importance of this national day of awareness.