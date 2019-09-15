PHOTOS: Young and old brave rain for Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run

Participants in the 39th annual Terry Fox Run along Hammond Road on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Runners, walkers and cyclists braved the rain on Sunday to take part in the 39th annual Terry Fox Run in Pitt Meadows.

Participants gathered at Spirit Square where the start and finish line were located.

The crowd sang O’Canada before speeches by Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MP Dan Ruimy, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, SD42 school board chair Korleen Carreras and Maple Ridge city councillor Kiersten Duncan.

Carreras said that one of the district values that they hold dearly is one of personal and social responsibility.

“We are committed to acting as responsible stewards within our community. We cultivate a culture of care within our school district community and see the development of leadership in citizenship capacity in all learners. And one of the many ways that we realize this important value and show leadership in our communities is by participating in the Terry Fox Run each year,” said Carreras.

Guest speaker Trina Munday took centre stage as she shared her emotional journey with cancer that left her with only one eye and without the sense of smell.

Munday explained that she had been diagnosed with a synovial sarcoma in her left sinus cavity above her eye.

“I did everything that you are supposed to do to avoid illnesses like cancer,” said Munday in her speech.

“I exercised every day, I ate organic food, I never smoked and generally lived a very healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Most importantly, the cancer survivor said, she had already done her own time with cancer.

Two of her grandparents died of the disease, her father had battled it four times

“And only three years earlier, I held my husband has he took his last breaths, losing his three year battle with lung cancer,” said Munday, adding that even her dog had had cancer.

“I was 40 years old and I already experienced what I thought was more than my share of cancer in a lifetime,” she told the crowd.

Following the speeches participants were led through a series of warm up exercises before embarking on the run.

Local Terry Fox Run organizer, Ali Wakeling hugs her friend and guest speaker Trina Munday following her emotional speech. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

