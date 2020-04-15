Airport Day, that was set to take place on July 4 at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, has been postponed. (Contributed photo)

Pitt Meadows Airport Day postponed due to COVID-19

Refunds for sponsors and marketplace vendors available

The Pitt Meadows Airport Society Board has decided to postpone Airport Day this year.

The decision was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions set out by the province that limit gatherings over 50 people.

Airport Day was scheduled to take place on July 4.

In previous years the event has attracted more than 4,000 visitors.

READ MORE: Free flights for kids at Pitt Meadows Airport Day

In addition to being able to get a close look at modern airplanes and vintage aircraft, Airport Day also included COPA for Kids, an aviation program that provides flights free of charge by volunteer pilots from local airports.

“The health and safety of the community, staff and volunteers are the most important priority,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“Although we are sad to postpone, we look forward to coming together once we have recovered from this pandemic and it is safe,” he added.

READ MORE: Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Dingwall thanked everyone who had been involved in the planning up until this point, in a press release on Wednesday.

Full refunds will be given sponsors and marketplace vendors who already joined the summer event.

Or the airport society is offering to hold spots for those businesses and individuals who have signed up as a guaranteed vendor, “with lead time advertising for our sponsors”.

“We certainly see this as an event to look forward to in the future,” said event coordinator Amanda Zannet.

New vendors and sponsors will be accepted leading up to the rescheduled date.

 

