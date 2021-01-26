Tristan hands over a cheque for more than $2,000 to Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. (Special to The News)

Tristan hands over a cheque for more than $2,000 to Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows boy raises $6,000 for local charities through sales of joke book

Tristan Kennedy’s A Reason to Smile sold more than 500 copies across Canada, and around the world

Tristan Kennedy and his mom Naya Kahout never imagined the little project they started to make the first COVID-19 lock-down a little more tolerable would ever amount to much.

The pair would scour websites and joke books for a chuckle every morning, and then place the funniest one they came across on a pair of signposts in the front yard.

A set-up would be at one end of the property, and the punchline at the other, so passers-by could have a laugh while out getting some exercise.

Once the project wound up, they decided to place all the jokes – and the illustrations which accompanied them – into a joke book.

Now the book, A Reason to Smile, has sold more than 500 copies all across the country, in addition to a few places in the United States; and as far away as England, France and Denmark

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows boy turns funny quarantine pastime into joke book

“We even sent one to Dr. Bonnie Henry,” Kahout said, “It was our gift to her, as Tristan really wanted to make sure she could smile.”

The books have been used in elementary schools, with a joke being read every morning over the PA system for morning announcements, and in classrooms, Kahout added.

They are also being shared the same way in a couple care-homes, she said.

“Bringing those most isolated, at least one smile in their day,” she noted.

“We’ve even had photos sent from those residents holding their books proudly.”

It has been used as an example in a middle school’s global change makers class, showing positive impacts through small acts, and on Sunday, Kahout said they received an order from Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto for books to help bring smiles to their patients and staff.

The mother and son have learned a lot through the experience.

“Personally we’ve gained a new appreciation for all self-published authors, and the publishing industry in general,” Kahout said.

“We’ve learned of some little-known towns and used it as an opportunity to teach Tristan about the geography of our country. We have been so privileged to “meet” so many wonderful people through their book orders, and hear the stories they’ve shared with us.

“We are still so humbled by how something as simple as trying to make someone smile through a joke has actually had the power to do so.”

Many more smiles will now be generated through their work with local charities.

Proceeds of the book will benefit Ridge Meadows Seniors’ Society and the Friends in Need Food Bank.

“They will now be able to share almost $6,000 from the profits of the book,” Kahout said. “Just thinking about that brings a great big smile to our faces!”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Tristan dishes out more than $2,000 to The Friends in Need Food Bank. (Special to The News)

Tristan dishes out more than $2,000 to The Friends in Need Food Bank. (Special to The News)

Previous story
VIDEO: Celebrating a 108th birthday without physical contact

Just Posted

(Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Fire at house on Creekside in Maple Ridge

Residents putting out fire inside garage as firefighters arrive

Tristan points to all the spots on a map of Canada his joke book has been sent. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows boy raises $6,000 for local charities through sales of joke book

Tristan Kennedy’s A Reason to Smile sold more than 500 copies across Canada, and around the world

A median is installed along the 250th block of Lougheed Highway in 2017. (The News files)
Highway widening planned for Maple Ridge

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure asking public for input

Food For the Soul is taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.
New Maple Ridge charity hosts Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Food For the Soul will host annual event that has moved online for 2021

The City of Pitt Meadows is one of 26 communities in B.C. to receive assistance as part of the Housing Needs Report program. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows receives 30K from province to assess housing needs

City CAO Mark Roberts said funding will help provide important tool to identify housing gaps

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

The Metro Vancouver teenager was found unconscious and critically injured after being hit: police

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

Most Read