Pitt Meadows Brownie wins national award

Some Boy Scout and Girl Guide badges could be earned as easily as helping an elderly lady to cross the street, but not Molly’s award.

Molly Furyk of Pitt Meadows was one of only four Brownies across Canada chosen for the Change Maker Award. She has some impressive Change Maker credentials, and the seven-year-old put into her own words how she has made a difference. The nomination read:

“I help take care of my world and am kind to others. I adopted an orangutan in Borneo and gave money to keep him healthy and not extinct. I helped to build a bike and donated it to a boy in Bali because he didn’t have one. I also donated my bike and toys and clothes at Christmas time to families who need it. I take care of the environment by picking up litter. I also made a lemonade stand and gave all the money to the Terry Fox Foundation. We raise money for heroes like Terry Fox and sell cookies to make money for Brownies. Everyone is a change maker who is kind and had good manners and is respectful to other people and the environment.”

In a description of the award, it says Girl Guides of Canada’s Change Maker Award celebrates girls’ confidence, resiliency, independence, open-mindedness and fulfillment as defined by herself. The award recognizes girls across all branches as they take actions, small or large, local or international, community based or far-reaching.

READ ALSO: Golden girls

Her proud parents are Jennifer and Brandon Furyk. Jennifer said Molly put the nomination into her own words, recorded on her Mom’s phone, and only got help in typing it up.

Molly felt like she had a good chance to win, she said, and received a pin and a letter.

“I was happy,” said Molly. “I believed in myself that I could be a Change Maker.”



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter