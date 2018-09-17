Pitt Meadows firefighters hosting annual boot drive

Firefighters from the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service will be collecting donations throughout the city on Saturday on behalf of Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s annual “Fill the Boot” campaign.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly towards helping those living with muscular dystrophy by providing them with the essential services they need to live healthy, active and independent lives.

“Both current and former department members are proud to participate in this annual event, and we are grateful to the Pitt Meadows’ community for its generous support of this worthy cause each year,” said Asst. Chief Brad Perrie.

Look for Pitt fire and rescue members at:

• Meadowtown Centre Mall – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., outside of the Real Canadian Superstore, Tim

Horton’s and B.C. Liquor Store, and 6:30to 8 p.m. at the Cineplex Odeon Theatres;

• MeadowVale Shopping Centre – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside of Save-on-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart and Starbucks;

• Roosters Country Cabaret – 10 p.m. to midnight, members will be collecting donations inside the establishment.

Fire and rescue members will also be doing a walk-through at Samz Neighbourhood Pub, Foamers Folly and the Jolly Coachman between 8 and 10 p.m.

• More information on muscular dystrophy can be found at muscle.ca.