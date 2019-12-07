Outstanding Resident of the Year Zabrina Braithwaite-Kelso with Mayor Bill Dingwall and James Lapierre of the Community Service Awards Task Force. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Pitt Meadows honours citizens for community service

First community service awards announced at Christmas event

Recipients of Pitt Meadows first Community Service Awards were presented with certificates during a ceremony as part of the Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration on Friday

“Pitt Meadows is an amazing place to live,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “We enjoy incredible natural beauty, recreational assets, programming and green space. At the foundation of our community and the glue to it, is that of our citizens. The Community Services Awards provides the city with an opportunity to recognize and say thank you to some of our deserving citizens who continue to contribute and elevate our collective quality of life. They are part of the reason we are Pitt Meadows Proud.”

The Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award for the Outstanding Resident of the Year, which recognizes the contributions of an individual for their overall outstanding community service, dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Pitt Meadows was awarded to Zabrina Braithwaite-Kelso. She has been the president of the Pitt Meadows Day Society and frequently volunteers for other events including Canada Day.

“Zabrina is always the first to lend a hand and help out. Her community service and volunteer work is exemplary and makes Pitt Meadows a great place to live,” said a city press release

The Against the Odd Achievement Award, which recognizes achieving excellence despite challenges an individual may have faced, was awarded to Gordon Kirkland. He is an award-winning and best-selling author, who was recognized for overcoming adversity in his life, and for his accomplishments in his career, as well as in Pitt Meadows.

Community Service Awards were awarded to:

• Fran Preston who has invested a great deal of her life to volunteering. Her most recent focus has been connecting adults over 55 to a happy and healthy life. She is a group leader for an inclusive ladies walking club, and helped create a strategic plan for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

• John and Yvonne McDonald have given many hours to the community through hospital and police support, including St. John’s Therapy Dogs program and volunteering with Ridge Meadows Hospital.

• Grant “Bud” Livesey has spent countless hours of his personal time collecting litter from the side of the road and ditches. He has also contributed much voluntary time helping his neighbours.

The Community Service Youth Award (under 18) was awarded to Madison Ferguson, a Pitt Meadows Secondary student and athlete, who assists with the early-morning Community Breakfast Program, which serves more than 4,000 meals per year to 125 students.

The Good Neighbour Award, which recognizes an individual’s contributions to their neighbourhood community through acts of kindness, was awarded to Angela MacPherson who rallied the community to raise money so a family didn’t have financial worries while their child was being treated for cancer.

The Business of the Year Award, which recognizes a business that contributes to the overall quality of life in Pitt Meadows, was awarded to Eric and Lorie Muller from the Sole Experience who actively raise funds and awareness through Athletes In Kind, a non-profit organization that supports families dealing with childhood cancer.

The 2019 Community Service Awards Task Force included James Lapierre, Angela Williams, Leslie Bennewith and Carole Kubb.

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Business of the year winners Eric and Lorie Muller from the Sole Experience with Mayor Bill Dingwall and James Lapierre of the Community Service Awards Task Force. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Search and Rescue team will take your Christmas tree

Just Posted

Santa Train rolling into Vancouver Saturdays in December

West Coast Express arrives at stations in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows on Dec. 14

Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Ted Vanderveen disappeared in rural Maple Ridge on Nov. 28

Search and Rescue team will take your Christmas tree

Drop off at Jim Robson Way location, or arrange pickup

Not raining on Santa’s parade tonight

Maple Ridge parade announcer says big crowds always appear, rain or shine

Not enough focus on economy in throne speech – Dalton

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP supports leadership of Scheer

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

BCRTC president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’ to use SkyTrain users ‘as leverage’

Flames finally beat Sockeyes for third straight win

Junior Bs acquire high scoring forward from Island team

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Vancouver City Council voted to expropriate the properties for $1 each in November

Most Read