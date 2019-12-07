Pitt Meadows honours citizens for community service

Outstanding Resident of the Year Zabrina Braithwaite-Kelso with Mayor Bill Dingwall and James Lapierre of the Community Service Awards Task Force. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Recipients of Pitt Meadows first Community Service Awards were presented with certificates during a ceremony as part of the Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration on Friday

“Pitt Meadows is an amazing place to live,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “We enjoy incredible natural beauty, recreational assets, programming and green space. At the foundation of our community and the glue to it, is that of our citizens. The Community Services Awards provides the city with an opportunity to recognize and say thank you to some of our deserving citizens who continue to contribute and elevate our collective quality of life. They are part of the reason we are Pitt Meadows Proud.”

The Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award for the Outstanding Resident of the Year, which recognizes the contributions of an individual for their overall outstanding community service, dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Pitt Meadows was awarded to Zabrina Braithwaite-Kelso. She has been the president of the Pitt Meadows Day Society and frequently volunteers for other events including Canada Day.

“Zabrina is always the first to lend a hand and help out. Her community service and volunteer work is exemplary and makes Pitt Meadows a great place to live,” said a city press release

The Against the Odd Achievement Award, which recognizes achieving excellence despite challenges an individual may have faced, was awarded to Gordon Kirkland. He is an award-winning and best-selling author, who was recognized for overcoming adversity in his life, and for his accomplishments in his career, as well as in Pitt Meadows.

Community Service Awards were awarded to:

• Fran Preston who has invested a great deal of her life to volunteering. Her most recent focus has been connecting adults over 55 to a happy and healthy life. She is a group leader for an inclusive ladies walking club, and helped create a strategic plan for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

• John and Yvonne McDonald have given many hours to the community through hospital and police support, including St. John’s Therapy Dogs program and volunteering with Ridge Meadows Hospital.

• Grant “Bud” Livesey has spent countless hours of his personal time collecting litter from the side of the road and ditches. He has also contributed much voluntary time helping his neighbours.

The Community Service Youth Award (under 18) was awarded to Madison Ferguson, a Pitt Meadows Secondary student and athlete, who assists with the early-morning Community Breakfast Program, which serves more than 4,000 meals per year to 125 students.

The Good Neighbour Award, which recognizes an individual’s contributions to their neighbourhood community through acts of kindness, was awarded to Angela MacPherson who rallied the community to raise money so a family didn’t have financial worries while their child was being treated for cancer.

The Business of the Year Award, which recognizes a business that contributes to the overall quality of life in Pitt Meadows, was awarded to Eric and Lorie Muller from the Sole Experience who actively raise funds and awareness through Athletes In Kind, a non-profit organization that supports families dealing with childhood cancer.

The 2019 Community Service Awards Task Force included James Lapierre, Angela Williams, Leslie Bennewith and Carole Kubb.

