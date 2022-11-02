Pitt Meadows Oktoberfest celebration raises over $25,000

Last weekend, the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society hosted their Oktoberfest celebration for the first time since 2019, which executive director Lindsey Willis said was a massive success.

“It was an excellent crowd considering this was our first in-person event in three years,” said Willis.

Part of the event included a stein holding competition, where several contestants gathered by the stage to see who could lift a full stein of beer for the longest amount of time.

For the female contestants, Mackenzie Piercy came out as the winner, while Steve Wall beat out the rest of the male contenders. Both of these winners managed to keep their stein elevated for more than five minutes.

There was also a costume contest, where Don Soroke and Judy Soroke were declared the winners in their traditional German outfits.

Not only was attendance high, but Willis also explained that the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society was able to fundraise more money than they had even expected.

“After expenses, and thanks to incredible support from our sponsors, local businesses, and attendees, we surpassed our goal and raised $26,500 for the society,” said Willis. “This is a 37 per cent increase from our previous Oktoberfest, and we are grateful for everyone who attended and donated.”

With another successful Oktoberfest in the bag, Willis said the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is already looking at what event they should do next.

“We have a vision to host a ‘White Dove Dinner’ in our coming event season, but may have to reconsider as we already have people asking about next year’s Oktoberfest,” explained Willis.

“Our goal was to offer our community a fabulous, fun-filled evening to raise some much-needed funds for our growing grief and loss programs, and together, we certainly achieved this.”